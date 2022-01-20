After a cold Thursday, get ready for another really cold start to our Friday. Temperatures will fall overnight into the low teens across our area.

Tonight brings really cold air to our region with lows dropping into the low and middle teens Friday morning. Friday afternoon will warm, but only into the upper 40s.

This weekend, we will see more of a warm-up with highs climbing into the 50s both on Saturday an then again on Sunday. We will climb into the 60s on Monday, then another cold front swings through on Tuesday dropping highs back into the 50s.