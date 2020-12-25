KSAN Storm Weather Forecast Friday December 25, 2020 5PM

Christmas Day is here and it brought us some beautiful weather with some clouds too as gifts

Things get warmer as we go into the weekend. An upper level ridge builds and it allows temperatuers to climb into the 70s for the next couple days.

By Monday night, an upper level disturbance moves closer to Texas bring moisture and lifting to produce some showers. Best chance for some showers are Tuesday. This is some well need rain for us, especially since we are all seeing drought conditions across the Concho Valley.