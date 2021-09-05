KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, September 5 2020

A slow moving cold front continues to move through our region bringing some rain and storms. Some impacts from these storms are gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning. Remember when you hear thunder go indoors!

Most of Texas stayed hot today. Temperatures trended from the upper 80s to the low 100s for most of southern and southeastern texas. Winds have shifted here in Tom Green to out of the northeast and we can expect a wind shift for our southern counties today as well.

Most of our northern counties saw the most rain today and is currently seeing some well needed rain. Clouds will keep us somewhat warmer tonight for most, but some of us could drop into the upper 60s due to some breaks in them.

Clear

San Angelo

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

