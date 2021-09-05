KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, September 5 2020

A slow moving cold front continues to move through our region bringing some rain and storms. Some impacts from these storms are gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning. Remember when you hear thunder go indoors!

Most of Texas stayed hot today. Temperatures trended from the upper 80s to the low 100s for most of southern and southeastern texas. Winds have shifted here in Tom Green to out of the northeast and we can expect a wind shift for our southern counties today as well.

Most of our northern counties saw the most rain today and is currently seeing some well needed rain. Clouds will keep us somewhat warmer tonight for most, but some of us could drop into the upper 60s due to some breaks in them.

