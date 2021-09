Warm is a word that would describe today. Partly cloudy skies consumed most of our afternoon to evening, keeping things warm. Highs reached into the upper 80s and low 90s for the Concho Valley with somewhat breezy conditions.

If you were going out tonight, we will see some more clouds. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Stay tune to KSAN NEWS @ 10 for further updates on what is in store for the Concho Valley.