KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday September 20, 2020

Fall is in the air and we will see it take effect for the start of the week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday, before warming back up by the weekend.

We are still experiencing dry conditions across the Concho Valley. This is because of an upper level high over our region, which has kept us in the quite storm for most of today. It continues to allow sinking air into our region, which dries us out and keeps our rain chances low.