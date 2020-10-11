KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday October 11, 2020

Day 2 of record breaking heat and temperatures across the Concho Valley. We saw a high of 101 degrees today; this beats the record temperature for today in 1921 of 97 degrees.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!