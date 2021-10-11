KSAN Storm Team Weather UPDATE Sunday, October 10 2021

Today was an hot and breezy day across the Concho Valley. Winds have been gusty around 20-30 miles per hour today due to moving dryline over Central Texas.

The severe weather risk has ended as we continue into the early morning. Most of the active weather is to our East.

Expect mostly clear conditions tonight. Conditions will be breezy with winds out of the northwest.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler behind the cold front passage. Winds will subside for a bit tomorrow, before picking back up before another strong upper level system.

Another strong upper level trough will move over the Four Corners region and send another cold front into our area,. This system will be significantly stronger with more prominent lifting. Storms and showers are expected to result from a cold front.

Models are in agreement that a tropical disturbance will move into our region from Mexico, creating more showers on Thursday. Conditions will be more scattered rain with some flood risk for some of our counties.

Friday will be significantly cooler than the weekend as a cooler air mass moves in place. Temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

