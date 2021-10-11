KSAN Storm Team Weather UPDATE Sunday, October 10 2021

Today was an hot and breezy day across the Concho Valley. Winds have been gusty around 20-30 miles per hour today due to moving dryline over Central Texas.

The severe weather risk has ended as we continue into the early morning. Most of the active weather is to our East.

Expect mostly clear conditions tonight. Conditions will be breezy with winds out of the northwest.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler behind the cold front passage. Winds will subside for a bit tomorrow, before picking back up before another strong upper level system.

Another strong upper level trough will move over the Four Corners region and send another cold front into our area,. This system will be significantly stronger with more prominent lifting. Storms and showers are expected to result from a cold front.

Models are in agreement that a tropical disturbance will move into our region from Mexico, creating more showers on Thursday. Conditions will be more scattered rain with some flood risk for some of our counties.

Friday will be significantly cooler than the weekend as a cooler air mass moves in place. Temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s.