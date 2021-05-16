KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, May 16, 2021

Some storms are sparking up to our West, which is something to watch into tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Coke, Tom Green, Crockett, and Irion counties until 11 p.m.
Storm Prediction Center has some of our northern counties into a Slight Risk and every where else Marginal Risk. The storms to our West have produced some small hail. We will continue to monitor these storms as they move into our region.
We hang on to storm chances throughout tonight and through the week. Monday evening will begin another active night.