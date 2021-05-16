KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, May 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO-- The Angelo State Baseball team is headed to the second round of the Lone Star Conference tournament after winning the series over Arkansas Fort Smith 2-1.

The Rams ran into some trouble in game two of the series when they found themselves scoreless for five straight innings. The Lions outscored the rams beginning in the second inning putting up three runs. Angelo State allowed Fort Smith to pull away for good in the eighth and ninth innings after they brought in five more runs to ultimately end up winning 13-4 which forced a deciding game three.

Angelo State was able to bounce back in game three of the series when they took the lead in the first inning after Aaron Walters hit a two-run bomb that set the trend for home runs in game three. Two Homeruns came from Walters while the other two came from Jackson Hardy and Nick Seginowich. The rams would breeze past the Lions to win the deciding game 10-1.

The Rams will now turn their attention to the second round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament to face Lubbock Christian which is set to begin Thursday, May 20.