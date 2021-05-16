KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, May 16, 2021

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Some storms are sparking up to our West, which is something to watch into tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Coke, Tom Green, Crockett, and Irion counties until 11 p.m.

Storm Prediction Center has some of our northern counties into a Slight Risk and every where else Marginal Risk. The storms to our West have produced some small hail. We will continue to monitor these storms as they move into our region.

We hang on to storm chances throughout tonight and through the week. Monday evening will begin another active night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.