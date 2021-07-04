KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, July 4 2021

KSAN Weather

Isolated storms were in our forecast today with long periods of rain and showers. Some of our southern counties are still seeing some thunderstorms and rain, which is always needed.

We are in July, but it does not feel like it. Today we reached a high of 93 degrees, which is still below average for this time of year. (96 degrees is the average july).

We will stay in an active weather pattern for Monday. Another shortwave is expected to move in from the trough to our North. As a result, more scattered storms and showers are in the forecast.

Stay tune for KSAN NEWS @ 10 for your weekday and weekend forecast.

Clear

San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

82°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.