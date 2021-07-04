KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, July 4 2021

Isolated storms were in our forecast today with long periods of rain and showers. Some of our southern counties are still seeing some thunderstorms and rain, which is always needed.

We are in July, but it does not feel like it. Today we reached a high of 93 degrees, which is still below average for this time of year. (96 degrees is the average july).

We will stay in an active weather pattern for Monday. Another shortwave is expected to move in from the trough to our North. As a result, more scattered storms and showers are in the forecast.

