KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, July 25 2021

Today was a hot day across the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached into the lower 100s. Most of the moisture is to our North and West. Two low pressure systems have influenced some active weather in Texas and New Mexico. The bulk of the moisture is over Arizona, where the low pressure system that was located over Texas yesterday descended.

Things look dry for us going into tonight with temperatures remaining warm even into the 11 p.m. hour. Remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK and always check the backseat for kids and pets. Drinking plenty of water during the day can also be beneficial during the summer.

Tune in KSAN NEWS @ 10 for all weather updates for the week.

Sunny

San Angelo

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

