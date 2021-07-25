KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, July 25 2021

Today was a hot day across the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached into the lower 100s. Most of the moisture is to our North and West. Two low pressure systems have influenced some active weather in Texas and New Mexico. The bulk of the moisture is over Arizona, where the low pressure system that was located over Texas yesterday descended.

Things look dry for us going into tonight with temperatures remaining warm even into the 11 p.m. hour. Remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK and always check the backseat for kids and pets. Drinking plenty of water during the day can also be beneficial during the summer.

