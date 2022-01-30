Today was a warm day with highs in the 70s but some rain is in the forecast tonight as a upper level low pushes closer to our area.

Clouds will start to advect into our region due to lows passages. With winds decreasing, more moisture will be allowed to advect into the system keeping rain chances pretty great overnight.

The showers and storms will move from West to East and fairly quickly. The system is expected to bring to San Angelo a little over a hundredth of an inch. For our eastern counties, over a quarter of inch is expected with the lows passage.

Tonight will only begin the active weather period for the Concho Valley. Tune in tonight to get details on our next approaching system with the chance for a wintry mix with it.