KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday February 7, 2021

Today is the Big Game and what is better than barbecue. Conditions continue to be sunny for most of us. We saw a high of 73 degrees today with breezy conditions.

Clouds are moving in, so we will not get as cold as we did the night before. Clouds help keep temperatures warmer at night, due to the fact that they slow down the process of radational cooling. So, the surface can not emit radiation back into the atmosphere as it would with clear skies.

So enjoy the game and the clouds tonight. Make sure you tune in to KSAN News at 10.