KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday February 28, 2021

Sky conditions have changed due to some breaking of cloud cover. The clouds will move back into our area making overcast skies for tonight.

A cold front moved through the area today shifting winds to northeast and east-northeast and dropping temperatures behind it.

We will see a cooler day tomorrow with some showers. Tonight some of our southern and eastern counties could see some thunderstorms, while the rest of us sees some showers.

Make sure you tune in to KSAN News at 10 for your upcoming work week forecast.