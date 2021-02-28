KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday February 28, 2021

Sky conditions have changed due to some breaking of cloud cover. The clouds will move back into our area making overcast skies for tonight.

A cold front moved through the area today shifting winds to northeast and east-northeast and dropping temperatures behind it.

We will see a cooler day tomorrow with some showers. Tonight some of our southern and eastern counties could see some thunderstorms, while the rest of us sees some showers.

Make sure you tune in to KSAN News at 10 for your upcoming work week forecast.

Clear

San Angelo

57°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

56°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

57° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 57° 42°

Monday

52° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 52° 34°

Tuesday

62° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 62° 35°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 74° 46°

Thursday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 76° 51°

Friday

73° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 45°

Saturday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
48°

46°

2 AM
Few Showers
34%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

