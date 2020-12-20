KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday December 20, 2020

ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Brittany Lawrence
Today is a beautiful day across San Angelo and the Concho Valley. The skies are clear and will remain that way into tonight.
Temperatures are in the 60s and expect overnight lows to get into the lower 30s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!
Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.
