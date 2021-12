A quiet and cool night is in store for us with winds decreasing overnight. We will continue to drop in temperatures as radiational cooling continues. We will not return into the 20s but the upper 30s or low 40s for morning lows.

Dry air has made its way over Texas keeping moisture values low. A upper level ridge over the Central U.S. has created subsidence (dry air).

We will continue to be dry till the end of the week where some major changes are in store.