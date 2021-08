HOT HOT HOT!!! Today been nothing but this description with gusty winds. Today we reached a high of 101 with sunny skies and dry conditions.

The upper level high continues to make its mark across most of the United States, bring dry conditions and sunny weather. The Concho Valley will hang on to the heat today into your Monday.

The heat keeps on kicking but we do turn a little cooler. If you want to know how much cooler, tune in to KSAN NEWS @ 10.