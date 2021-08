Some scattered showers and storms moved into the Concho Valley this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies helped to keep temperatures cooler today with highs only getting into the upper 80s. Chance for isolated showers remain in effect tonight due to the tropical moisture over Texas.

After sunset, most of the showers and storms will wrap up leaving the air quite muggy. Temperatures will be a little warmer than last night due to partly cloudy skies.

