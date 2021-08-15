KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, August 15 2021

Rain and storms made its way into the Concho Valley last night into early am. Most of the rain has pushed to the south along that trough boundary but more is expected tomorrow.

Highs reached into the mid 80s today, which is well below average for the month of August. Rain continues to our south for Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We will see another chance of showers and storms tomorrow due to an unstable atmosphere.

