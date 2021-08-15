KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, August 15 2021

KSAN Weather





Rain and storms made its way into the Concho Valley last night into early am. Most of the rain has pushed to the south along that trough boundary but more is expected tomorrow.

Highs reached into the mid 80s today, which is well below average for the month of August. Rain continues to our south for Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We will see another chance of showers and storms tomorrow due to an unstable atmosphere.

Tune in to KSAN NEWS @10 for all workday updates and a look at our tropics. See you then!

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.