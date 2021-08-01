KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, August 1 2021

The first day of August is a wet one. Scattered storms and showers began early today with a slow moving cold front providing lift for storm formation. Storms continue across the Concho Valley and are expected throughout the night into your Monday.

The cold front has pushed further south, but is expected to stall south of the I-10 corridor. Rain chances will be increased for our southern counties with additional moisture and lift from a shortwave trough.

These slow moving storms are prone to create flood issues, so remember to TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. It is also best to stay clear of low crossing and low elevation areas. Heavy rain is the main impact for these storms, but gusty winds and lightning can not be ruled out.

