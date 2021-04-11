KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, April 11, 2021

Winds picked up today, but that did not turn down the heat. Temperatures reached up into the mid 90s with westerly winds. Winds did not make things feel cooler today or the mid and upper clouds that moved in this afternoon. Dry conditions continue to be a problem for the Concho Valley. Drought conditions have now made a mark in many of our counties.

Expect a warmer night tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds shift more southerly, bringing warm, moist air into the area for tomorrow. Rain chances increase this week, but you have to tune in to KSAN NEWS @ 10 for all weather updates. See you then..

Sunday

80° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 80° 63°

Monday

83° / 53°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 83° 53°

Tuesday

61° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 61° 53°

Wednesday

63° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 63° 53°

Thursday

65° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 65° 57°

Friday

76° / 47°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 76° 47°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 62° 43°

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
82°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

76°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

73°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°
San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Robert Lee

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mertzon

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.