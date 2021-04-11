KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, April 11, 2021

Winds picked up today, but that did not turn down the heat. Temperatures reached up into the mid 90s with westerly winds. Winds did not make things feel cooler today or the mid and upper clouds that moved in this afternoon. Dry conditions continue to be a problem for the Concho Valley. Drought conditions have now made a mark in many of our counties.

Expect a warmer night tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds shift more southerly, bringing warm, moist air into the area for tomorrow. Rain chances increase this week