KSAN Storm Team Weather UPDATE Saturday May 1, 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today has been a rainy and stormy day for the Concho Valley and you can expect more scattered rain tonight. We reached a low of 62 degrees this morning, and many of us could see low 60s again tonight.

Most of our low level clouds have started to break, so temperatures could fall into the upper 50s for some spots tonight. Storm Prediction Center has some our southeastern counties in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Due to heavy rain, some areas could see some localized flooding. Remember, never drive through flooding waters. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Clouds will remain in the skies for some of our counties tonight, while others may see mostly clear conditions. By Sunday, most of the clouds will be out of our area. Temperatures rise up to the lower 90s and upper 80s for some spots.

Cloudy

San Angelo

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
56°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Eldorado

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Mertzon

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Rain Shower

Eden

64°F Rain Shower Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
