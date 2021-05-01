KSAN Storm Team Weather UPDATE Saturday May 1, 2021

Today has been a rainy and stormy day for the Concho Valley and you can expect more scattered rain tonight. We reached a low of 62 degrees this morning, and many of us could see low 60s again tonight.
Most of our low level clouds have started to break, so temperatures could fall into the upper 50s for some spots tonight. Storm Prediction Center has some our southeastern counties in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Due to heavy rain, some areas could see some localized flooding. Remember, never drive through flooding waters. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.
Clouds will remain in the skies for some of our counties tonight, while others may see mostly clear conditions. By Sunday, most of the clouds will be out of our area. Temperatures rise up to the lower 90s and upper 80s for some spots.
Tune in tonight on KSAN NEWS @ 10 for weather updates and work week forecast