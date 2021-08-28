KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Saturday, August 28 2021

Cloudy skies helped keep temperatures in the lower 90s today. Increase of tropical moisture over Texas helped to influence some isolated showers and storms over our southern counties earlier today. We will carry on the same chance for isolated storms and showers across the area tomorrow. Rain chances are slim but our southern counties could see the same pattern Sunday,

Tonight, we will be mostly clear with a east-southeast wind around 5 to 20 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be another cloudy day with some sun. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s again.

