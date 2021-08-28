KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Saturday, August 28 2021

KSAN Weather

Cloudy skies helped keep temperatures in the lower 90s today. Increase of tropical moisture over Texas helped to influence some isolated showers and storms over our southern counties earlier today. We will carry on the same chance for isolated storms and showers across the area tomorrow. Rain chances are slim but our southern counties could see the same pattern Sunday,

Tonight, we will be mostly clear with a east-southeast wind around 5 to 20 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be another cloudy day with some sun. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s again.

Tune in to KSAN NEWS @ 10 for weekly weather and update on Hurricane Ida.

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.