Some clouds will move into our region tonight as our next trough system moves closer to our region tonight into Wednesday. A cold front will move in to the region bringing rain and storms for some of our area. Some of the storms could roll over into Thursday morning.

There is currently no severe weather threat at this time, but I am monitoring things into tomorrow. Models have shown the cold front filtering into our region and bringing in a line of storms and showers. However, the Euro is a little more wet with the trough system than the GFS.

The cold front will have colder air working behind it leaving temperatures in the 50s and 60s but only for a brief period. The warm up will continue this weekend with increasing cloud cover and return of southerly flow into our region.

Warm temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s next week.