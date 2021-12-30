We continue to see above normal temperatures across our region as we close out 2021 and enter into the new year. Then, some of the coldest air of the season arrives into the beginning of the new year.

A few showers are looking likely across our area Friday night into Saturday morning. These showers will likely come late Friday night into early Saturday morning, a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible in a few communities.

We will continue to be in the 70s through Saturday, then a cold front brings cold air to our region on Saturday night. Morning lows on Sunday will drop to around 23°, while daytime highs will be in the 50s.

We will see temperatures climb once again into the 70s by the middle of next week. Another shot of cool air looks to arrive by the end of next week.