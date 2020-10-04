KSAN Storm Team Weather Team Forecast Saturday October 3, 2020 10PM

Temperatures are dropping across the Concho Valley, it did not take a long time for it to feel cool here. A week cold front is expected to swing through our area tomorrow. This will be considerably a dry cold front, which means no moisture is expected for the Concho Valley.

Looking ahead for next week, we see dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will range between the 80s and low 90s. Although, the morning lows will still sit around average for this time of year.

We are still in the season of Fall but temperatures have been above and right at average in the Concho Valley.

