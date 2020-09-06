KSAN Storm Team Weather Saturday September 5, 2020 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we saw some isolated showers across the Conco Valley, which helped cool things a bit. Expect the same thing for your Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 90s.

Labor Day is looking nice with no chance of showers but come Tuesday we see some big changes. A strong cold front is expected to move in Tuesday. It will bring in storms and the first taste of fall by mid-week. Storms will persist into Wednesday morning before reducing into the late evening.

Wednesday expect your highs to be in the low 70s with lows reaching the low 50s by nightfall. By next weekend, we will still see highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.