KSAN Storm Team Weather Saturday, August 28 2021 10PM

Some of our southern counties saw some showers today due to the tropical moisture over Texas. The same pattern is possible tomorrow afternoon for most of our southern counties and even Tom Green. Temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the weekend.

Daytime highs tomorrow are expected to reach the lower 90s, before things warm up midweek. Rain chances are not in the forecast going into next weeknd. So, enjoy most of this week outside.

Hurricane Ida is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon on the coast of Louisiana. The storm could strength to a Category 3 or 4 storm before making landfall. This storm is expected to bring hurricane enforced winds, heavy rain, and severe weather throughout southeastern Louisiana.

Tropical moisture will continue to flow into Texas, especially along the coast of Texas. Remember to check on your family and friends across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.