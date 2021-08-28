KSAN Storm Team Weather Saturday, August 28 2021 10PM

KSAN Weather

Some of our southern counties saw some showers today due to the tropical moisture over Texas. The same pattern is possible tomorrow afternoon for most of our southern counties and even Tom Green. Temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the weekend.

Daytime highs tomorrow are expected to reach the lower 90s, before things warm up midweek. Rain chances are not in the forecast going into next weeknd. So, enjoy most of this week outside.

Hurricane Ida is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon on the coast of Louisiana. The storm could strength to a Category 3 or 4 storm before making landfall. This storm is expected to bring hurricane enforced winds, heavy rain, and severe weather throughout southeastern Louisiana.

Tropical moisture will continue to flow into Texas, especially along the coast of Texas. Remember to check on your family and friends across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

