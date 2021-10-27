KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, October 27 2021

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Gusty conditions are left behind a passing cold front last night that gave us some storms across the area. Winds will be reduced tonight but will pick back up tomorrow.

Sunny skies are expected to come in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s for tomorrow. A a high pressure builds in place things will be warmer for Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s tonight and for most of the week.

We will keep our eyes on our next disturbances. The first will be a weak front that will move in Sunday into Monday. Models hint that this will be more of a dry front, dropping temperatures back into the 70s for Monday. Then, a stronger cold front will make its way into Central Texas at the back end of next week. Temperatures will drop into the 60s with a chance for some rain showers.

Rain chances are low for Tuesday, but Wednesday could be a better chance. More updates on rain totals will be provide once more guidance is provide in the models.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South