KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, October 27 2021 10PM

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Gusty conditions are left behind a passing cold front last night that gave us some storms across the area. Winds will be reduced tonight but will pick back up tomorrow.

Sunny skies are expected to come in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s for tomorrow. A a high pressure builds in place things will be warmer for Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s tonight and for most of the week.

We will keep our eyes on our next disturbances. The first will be a weak front that will move in Sunday into Monday. Models hint that this will be more of a dry front, dropping temperatures back into the 70s for Monday.

Then, a stronger cold front will make its way into Central Texas at the back end of next week. Temperatures will drop into the 60s with a chance for some rain showers.

Rain chances are low for Tuesday, but Wednesday could be a better chance. More updates on rain totals will be provide once more guidance is provide in the models.