Cold and patchy drizzle will wrap up our forecast tonight as overcast clouds are expected into your tomorrow. Temperatures will be a little warmer tomorrow with a high near 55 degrees.

Clouds will remain in our forecast, but most of the moisture will be well out of our region. Things warm up heading into our weekend starting with Friday.

Temperatures next week will be in the upper 70s for the start of the week with lows in the 50s for the start of next week.