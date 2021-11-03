KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, November 3 2021

Chilly temperatures are expected for our area tonight with the possibility that some of us could see the upper 30s for a low tonight into early Thursday morning.

Feel-like temperatures have it feeling chiller than the actual temperature, when taking in account of the wind. Tomorrow we will be slightly warmer with a high near 55 degrees. It is expected that tomorrow will be much colder than tonight due to clearer skies.

Friday will be warmer with a high in the upper 60s with a warming trend sparking on Saturday into Tuesday of next week. Another upper disturbance will make its way into Texas, but so far models have not hinted at any rain with the accompanying low pressure system.

So, I will keep a dry forecast for now. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s to start next week.