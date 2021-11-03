KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, November 3 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chilly temperatures are expected for our area tonight with the possibility that some of us could see the upper 30s for a low tonight into early Thursday morning.

Feel-like temperatures have it feeling chiller than the actual temperature, when taking in account of the wind. Tomorrow we will be slightly warmer with a high near 55 degrees. It is expected that tomorrow will be much colder than tonight due to clearer skies.

Friday will be warmer with a high in the upper 60s with a warming trend sparking on Saturday into Tuesday of next week. Another upper disturbance will make its way into Texas, but so far models have not hinted at any rain with the accompanying low pressure system.

So, I will keep a dry forecast for now. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s to start next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

46°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

44°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South