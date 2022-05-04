Our southern counties saw the initial rain and severe weather tonight. A severe thunderstorm warning has now expired for Schleicher county at 10:58 p.m. The storm showed promise with half dollar size hail and frequent lightning. However, the rest of the Concho Valley with the expectation of Crockett county did not see the line hold together.

A cold front is expected to bring a chance for showers into Thursday morning. The severe weather threat remains low at this time, but thunderstorms are possible as well with the front’s passage.

The heat arrives Friday for the Concho Valley where temperatures are expected to climb further after Friday. Triple digits and dry weather is in our future this week. This will be the best time to hit the pool. Remember your heat safety tips this week.

Another trough is expected to dig into our region next week, however timing is not certain. More updates will be provided as we get closer to the event.