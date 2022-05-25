In addition to some well needed rain, the Concho Valley has received cooler weather behind the cold front. The occulted low pressure system has moved across the Plains into the Midwest. Moisture continues for those regions with the cold front moving in strong storms into the Southeast.

Our weather will become quiet into the weekend. A high pressure will build in a ridge over our region with temperatures expected to return into the lower 90s. By the weekend, temperatures will return into the triple digits with breezy conditions.