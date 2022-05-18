We surpassed our record in 2003 of 102 degrees today. We reached 107 degrees this afternoon with breezy conditions. We are currently under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m.

Drought conditions continue to be a concern with above average heat continuing the next couple of days. We want to discourage any burning due to the conditions and the burn ban that is in effect.

Tomorrow, we ill reach day two of record breaking heat. We are expected to surpass another record in 2003 of 105 degrees. Highs are expected to reach 106 tomorrow with plenty of sun.

A cold front will filter out of the Rockies into our area. Models have this cold front taking its time to move to our region. This will allow temperatures to climb Saturday into the mid to upper 90s. After the front’s passage, things cool down a bit into the 80s with a chance of showers for our eastern counties due the cold front meeting the dryline out East.

Rain filters in better on Monday as a low pressure system swings in with a trough from the West. Rain looks best Monday with a chance of thunderstorms across our area.

Also, Tuesday models hint another low pressure system will move North out of Mexico and bring lifting chances and rain into Tuesday. Rain could possible carry over into the evening hours. I have gone light for Tuesday due to differences between the GFS (wetter model) and EURO (drier model).

I will monitor the next couple of days for better guidance. Next week will be cooler and a relief from the 100s .