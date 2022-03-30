The severe storms have moved East but have left us with clear conditions. We were quite cooler today with highs in the upper 60s with some cold air filtering in. A cold front has cleared most of Texas, but storms continue for the South and Southeast.

We will see nicer weather with temperatures returning to the 70s with plenty of sun. This week looks great to do any outdoor activities. A ridge will build back in over our area intensifying highs for Sunday, before a trough moves in again.

A cold front will move in Sunday into Monday bring a chance for some showers and storms. Severe weather looks out of the conversation for now but it is something to monitor in the next approaching days.

We will remain in the 80s into next week.