Some clouds in the area bringing some isolated showers to the North of our area. We will be seeing decreasing clouds tonight, with windy conditions.

There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect Thursday late morning into the evening due to dry and windy conditions. We will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s as a ridge builds back over our region,

Temperatures will continue to rise this week and rain looks to stay out our forecast this weekend. We will slowly approach the lower 90s for the start of next week.

Models show a trough moving in Tuesday into Tuesday night. We could see some showers and storms similar to what we saw on Monday. It is still early to tell but we will see as the days get closer to the event.