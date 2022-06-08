Heat Advisory is in effect for some of our southern counties until 9 p.m. Most of those counties reached into the lower 100s.

The northern and central counties were cooler today due to some blowing dust that moved over our region. Highs struggle to reach into the lower 100s today due to the influence. However, most our southern and eastern counties had no issue reaching the low 100s.

A upper level ridge will strengthen due to a high pressure moving over Texas. Highs will return into the lower 100s for tomorrow with plenty of sun.

Highs are expected to increase into the weekend with a heat wave continuing for our area. Dry weather is going to continue due to the increase in subsidence.

Remember to stay cool throughout the week and drink plenty of water.