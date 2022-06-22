Hot in the forecast with no chance of rain for the rest of the week. Temperatures have been trending in the lower 100s with moisture filtering around us do to an upper level high.

We will not see a breakdown of this upper level pattern until the weekend. Models convey a weak cold front moving in from the Rockies. The front is not expected to drop temperatures significantly, however a break from the triple digits will be nice next week.

Rain chances are still on the rim for next week. The GFS model hints the front stalling and increasing rain due to left over moisture. The EURO has the more drier outlook. As the day progress, more guidance will be sorted out for best rain chances. We will just cross our fingers for now.

This weekend will be hot so sunscreen will be needed. Remember to take breaks if working outside and take time to give water to your pets that are outside.