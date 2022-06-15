Hot and dry weather continues for our area for the next seven days. High pressure continues to be the dominating factor for our area. Subsidence will keep rain chances out of the forecast.

The first day of Summer is almost here but we have been feeling the effects early. Rain has been low this month, while drought conditions are expected to worsen due to dry weather.

Heat wave continues to be the main topic with makes conditions outside miserable or unfavorable. If you are planning to go outside, choose cooler periods of the day.

The weekend looks hot with Saturday being a couple of degree cooler. Sunday temperatures warm up near 102 degrees.