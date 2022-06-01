A cold front is pushing its way closer to the Concho Valley. Storms have fired off from the northwest and have moved through Sterling City and other portions of our northern counties.

As of 11:02, showers and storms have made it to Tom Green. Lots of rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning have been the main issue with this system. The boundary along the front now pushes towards our eastern counties. Rain and storms could continue into early Thursday morning.

There is currently a flood advisory in effect for Coke County until 2:00 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has some of our counties under a Slight and Marginal Risk tonight. Most of our southeastern and southern counties are in the all clear.

As of now, there is a low risk of tornado formation.

A strong high pressure will form over Mexico and move into our region. This will intensify our high temperatures into the low 100s by next week. A heat wave is expected with a potential of excessive heat warnings for next week.