Rain may be out West and in the Texas Panhandle, but dry weather continues for the Concho Valley. Temperatures rose into the low 100s, which adds more fuel to the already dry conditions.

Upper level ridge continues to be the increasing factor into this week’s temperatures. Subsidence will decrease rain chances, but models are hinting a chance of the ridge moving WEST. As a result, a weak frontal boundary could bring a chance for isolated showers and storms next week.

For now, I have left rain chances out of the forecast due to the longevity of the system. It is something that I will watch in the next couple of days.

Find ways to beat the heat in the summer season. Many activities will help get you and family excited even when the weather is dry and hot. Take trips to the pool or have water fun at home with the family. The best experience is a creative one.