Hot weather looks to remain stubborn over our forecast. A deepening ridge continues to bring heat and dry conditions to the Concho Valley. A stalled cold front remains North of our area and is not expected to bring relief in any form to cool us off.

Today made our 60th day in the 100s for this year. We will be adding more days to that number over the course of the next few days.

Cool front looks to remain to our North and bring better rain chances to Northern and Eastern Texas.

Our weather will be hot and dry with no changes at this time.