A dry atmosphere continues to forecast itself this week as a ridge continues to dominate our weather pattern. We will see a trough pass through Friday into Saturday. A cold front will push through early Saturday, but for the most part moisture is limited for any showers.

Dry conditions has affected us dramastically. Severe drought conditions have developed for portions of Runnels, Sterling, and Coke counties and Moderate drought conditions for portions of Tom Green into the southern half of our area. Rain has not been great here over the last couple of months, but hopefully our next system next week brings a little more moisture.

The cold front Saturday will have things cooler but dry. Rain will be to our South and East. Valentines Day forecast looks warm with temperatures in the 70s.