A line of storms and showers have started to develop in front of the frontal boundary for our area. A cold front is currently pushing into our region bring lift to the moisture in the atmosphere.

Our northern and eastern counties are expected to see the most rain, however no one will see over an inch of rain.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Coke and Sterling counties until 5:00 a.m. as these storms move through our area.

Main threats with these passing storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and a low risk of developing an isolated tornado.

I will be monitoring this line throughout the night and will provide further updates as necessary.

The Storm Prediction Center does has portions of our region into the Marginal Risk for northern half. We will see a possibility of seeing a shower or hearing a r umble of thunder overnight tonight. The best chance for strong storms will be to our East and Northeast.

The showers and storms should wrap up early Thursday morning. In addition, cold and breezy air will filter in behind the front leaving us with highs in the 50s and lower 60s for southern half of the Concho Valley.

We warm up this weekend into the start of next week before another trough moves into the region returning us to the cooler side next Wednesday.