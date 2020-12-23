KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday December 23, 2020 5PM

A dry cold front moved in this afternoon, which allowed our temperatures to rise up into 70s. Due to the fronts delay, we saw another day of above average temperatures for most of the Concho Valley.

Temperatures will be warm and above average for this weekend. The highest temperature day will be Sunday, as a surface high pressure builds into Texas. This factor, along with clear skies this weekend, will allow temperatures to climb.

Next week will be very promising for rain if models hold together. A upper level low will move into the Four Corners region of the United States, this will create rising air at the surface. This is beneficial for atmospheric lift.

The combination of rising air and moisture will allow showers to develop over our area. Models are showing the greatest day for rain is Tuesday.