We saw windy conditions today with most of the region seeing gusts at 40 miles per hour or higher earlier. Winds will decrease after a weak front passages through late tonight into tomorrow. The frontal boundary will mostly be dry with most of the rain staying to our South and East.

All eyes are on the weekend, with a strong cold front expected. Rain in the forecast with the best chance being for our eastern counties. Friday overnight into Saturday looks to be the best time for rain ahead of the front’s arrival. This could be the best window for other parts of the Concho Valley to see some rain.

Rain chances linger into Sunday where a low pressure system from the West is expected to move across our area. With that, some of our southern counties could see rain as it tracks to the northeast. I’m keeping rain changes low at the moment because the arrival of the upper low is different between GFS and EURO. Updates will be made as I am watching the system closely.

Temperatures return to the 60s next week on Monday with temperatures turning warm again.