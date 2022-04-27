Not much activity across our area, just some nice cloud cover into tonight. Winds will pick up as a low pressure system develops out West. In turn, winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour tomorrow bringing in a few more clouds into early morning.

Tomorrow will be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s. A high pressure system moves in a ridge over Texas, temperatures will rise slightly. Friday a dry line will move closer to our region. The hot, dry air will lead to temperatures in the 90s. Fire Weather Watch is effect for 1 p.m. Friday and set to expire at 8 p.m. that day.

We will see a weak cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be a degree or two cooler but not a big relief. We will see a chance for rain Sunday due to the cold front but odds look best for the southern and eastern counties.

Models are not in agreement about Monday, which the GFS looks the best for scattered rain across the whole Concho Valley.

However, the EURO model is not buying the idea keeps the rain to the eastern half. Things will get better in align in the next couple of days, so we will mention slight chances of rain for now.

Hot weather stays in the forecast for next week. Another trough looks to come into our region Wednesday into Thursday. It is still too early to predict rain chances for that event, but more clarity on the system will be obtain by the weekend.