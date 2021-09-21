KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday, September 21 2021

The cold front that passed through our area has now pushed south leaving us cooler and drier. Winds are still very breezy due to the frontal passage.

Winds are out of the north-northeast and are expected to reduce a bit tonight. If so, we could see additional cooling, which could drop our temperatures into the lower 50s and upper 40s for some spots with less clouds.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight which will help keep some of us into the mid-lower 50s. In the morning it will feel cooler, with temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will be cooler as well as the first day of Fall arrives. It time to grab your pumpkins and get to craving.

This weekend will be nice and warm as an upper level ridge builds and a surface high positions itself over East Texas. We will continue to monitor the Baja California region. A upper level low is expected to develop and place our region in a level of divergence aloft (rising air).

The trough will then track northeast keeping us in divergence aloft and increasing rising air, intensifying the low pressure system at the surface. All this in mind, will increase cloud cover for the Concho Valley and intensify rain chances it the low stays on the same track.

I went with low rain chances right now due to inconsistency of models on arrival of the system. Any rain we see from this system will be well need for our conditions.

Clear

San Angelo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

