KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday, September 21 2021 6PM

The cold front that passed through our area has now pushed south leaving us cooler and drier. Winds are still very breezy due to the frontal passage.

Winds are out of the north-northeast and are expected to reduce a bit tonight. If so, we could see additional cooling, which could drop our temperatures into the lower 50s and upper 40s for some spots with less clouds.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight which will help keep some of us into the mid-lower 50s. In the morning it will feel cooler, with temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will be cooler as well as the first day of Fall arrives. It time to grab your pumpkins and get to craving.

This weekend will be nice and warm as an upper level ridge builds and a surface high positions itself over East Texas. We will continue to monitor the Baja California region. A upper level low is expected to develop and place our region in a level of divergence aloft (rising air).

The trough will then track northeast keeping us in divergence aloft and increasing rising air, intensifying the low pressure system at the surface. All this in mind, will increase cloud cover for the Concho Valley and intensify rain chances it the low stays on the same track.

I went with low rain chances right now due to inconsistency of models on arrival of the system. Any rain we see from this system will be well need for our conditions.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

