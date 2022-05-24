Rain and storms continue over our area as a cold front has been the main ignitor for these storms. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and lightning have been the main impacts with some of the areas receiving up to an inch of rain. San Angelo has seen a little over a half of an inch of rain with more possible through the evening hours.

Our eastern counties may see a little more where the first wave of storms are currently moving through. Active weather is expected to continue into the overnight hours with another wave of storms moving through Midland, Texas. We could see another line of storms around 7 p.m. The Flood Warning is expected to continue until 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight and Enhanced Risk for some of of our viewing area. Wednesday will be cooler with highs expected to be in the lower 80s.

An upper level ridge will build in over the Central U.S allowing for a hot weekend.